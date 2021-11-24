Water level continues to be at 120.10 feet in Mettur

Salem

24 November 2021 21:48 IST

The water level at the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur continues to be maintained at 120.10 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet on Wednesday.

At 8 a.m., the entire inflow of 30,000 cusecs was discharged into River Cauvery while another 500 cusecs was discharged through East-West canal. The storage was 93.63 thousand million cubic feet (tmc) against the capacity of 93.47 tmc.

Meanwhile, the water level at the Bhavanisagar dam in Erode district stood at 104 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was 5,158 cusecs while the discharge was 4,000 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal and 1,800 cusecs into River Bhavani. The storage was 31.95 tmc against the capacity of 32.80 tmc.

