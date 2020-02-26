Water connections to houses to be completed within a month

26 February 2020 23:55 IST

Dedicated Water Supply Scheme to be commissioned by Chief Minister in April

Service connections to 10,000 houses to provide protected water under the Dedicated Water Supply Scheme will be completed in a month after which the project is expected to be commissioned in April.

Currently, the civic body receives 54.09 million litres per day (MLD) of water from River Cauvery and also from borewells that is supplied to residents and commercial establishments in all the 60 wards. The current scheme provides 108 litres per capita per day and the ₹484.45 crore scheme ensures 135 litres per capita per day for the residents in the city. The scheme, implemented by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board aims to supply 81.10 MLD and work commenced in June, 2017.

Raw water is to be drawn from River Cauvery at Varadanallur village at Uratchikottai in Bhavani and treated and pumped to two sumps in the city from where it will be distributed to reservoirs and later to the people. TWAD Board engineers said that of the 21 new reservoirs to be constructed, 17 were completed and finishing work is in progress at four reservoirs. They added that 46 existing service reservoirs will also be used for water distribution.

Of the total 731.82 km distribution network, work is in progress for laying 30 km pipelines while service connection is yet to be given for 10,000 houses while connections were given for 1.20 lakh houses.

Officials are hopeful that house service connections work would be completed within a month and trial run would commence after that. “The scheme could be commissioned in April by the Chief Minister”, they added.