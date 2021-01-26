Warrant against three men who supplied arms parts to LTTE

Coimbatore

26 January 2021 00:28 IST

The sixth judicial magistrate court has issued non-bailable warrants against three men, including two Sri Lankan nationals, for smuggling of arms parts for the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in 1989.

The ‘Q’ Branch, Coimbatore city, said in a release the warrants were issued against A. Ravichandran of Kalikkanaickenpalayam and Sri Lankan nationals Kiliyan alias Kiliyannan and Narenthiran alias Palaniappan, who worked for the LTTE.

Ravichandran made the arms parts at his lathe at Kalikkanaickenpalayam. Kiliyan and Narenthiran supplied these to the LTTE.

Advertising

Advertising

Ravichandran was arrested in 1989 and released on bail later. But, he remained at large since then. The Sri Lankan nationals were not arrested. As per the warrants issued, the three men have to appear before the court on March 1, 2021.

People who have information about the three men are requested to share it with Q Branch at 0422-2309000.