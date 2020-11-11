War heroes from Salem remembered

Salem

11 November 2020 22:18 IST

As many as 18 men from Salem who fought for the British during the World War I and lost their lives were remembered during the 103rd anniversary here on Wednesday.

The first world war was fought from July 28, 1914 to November 11, 1918 during which Salem district was under British rule. A total of 196 men were sent to the war of which 18 gave up their lives. On November 11, 1918, at 11 minutes and 11 seconds, a peace agreement was signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany at Armistice of Compiegne in France which official put an end to the war. Hence, Armistice Day is commemorated every year on November 11 in allied nations across the globe during which war heroes are remembered.

A commemorative plague was raised in honour of the heroes and was placed at the Collectorate entrance that had inscription, “From this town 196 men went to the Great War (1914-1918). Of these 18 gave up their lives”. Based on the request from Salem Historical Society, the district administration had constructed a war memorial on the Collectorate premises that had plaques in memory of various soldiers who took part in various wars.

On Wednesday, Collector S.A. Raman laid a wreath and observed two-minute silence at the memorial during which J. Barnabas, General Secretary, Salem Historical Society, family members of the war veterans were present.