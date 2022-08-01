Coimbatore

Walkathon to create awareness on liver diseases held in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE August 01, 2022 17:45 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 17:45 IST

 A walkathon organised by Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) to spread awareness on liver diseases was held here on Sunday. City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan flagged off the walkathon, ‘Healthy Liver, Happy Life’, from the premises of CSI Matriculation School, Race Course, in the presence of KMCH executive director Arun Palaniswami.

A release said nearly 200 post-liver transplant and liver disease patients, doctors attached to the liver transplantation team of KMCH, nurses, staff, medical students of KMCHIHSR and general public took part in the walkathon that was organised to mark the occasion of World Hepatitis Day that fell on July 28.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...