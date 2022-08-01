Walkathon to create awareness on liver diseases held in Coimbatore

August 01, 2022 17:45 IST

A walkathon organised by Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) to spread awareness on liver diseases was held here on Sunday. City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan flagged off the walkathon, ‘Healthy Liver, Happy Life’, from the premises of CSI Matriculation School, Race Course, in the presence of KMCH executive director Arun Palaniswami.

A release said nearly 200 post-liver transplant and liver disease patients, doctors attached to the liver transplantation team of KMCH, nurses, staff, medical students of KMCHIHSR and general public took part in the walkathon that was organised to mark the occasion of World Hepatitis Day that fell on July 28.