Vintage vehicles steal the show at Coimbatore Vizha

April 13, 2022 18:15 IST

The spoke wheels of a 1947 model MG TC made in the UK rolled out from the parking yard of the Cosmopolitan Club in Coimbatore on Wednesday morning for a rare task.

The vintage two-seater belonging to Gedee Car Museum led a rally of vintage and exotic cars, organised by the Rotary Coimbatore City on the fifth day of Coimbatore Vizha.

The line up behind the MG TC included 1939 Chevrolet Master Deluxe, 1946 Ford Super Deluxe, 1955 Fiat Millecento, 1959 Volkswagen Beetle, 1961 Fiat Select, 1968 Fiat 1100 Delight, 1960 Chevrolet Impala, 1954 Willys Jeep CJ3B, 1970 Morris Minor, 1964 Hindustan Ambassador Mark II, 1954 Chrysler Windsor convertible, 1951 Chevrolet Deluxe Tinwood Station Wagon and exotic models of Mercedes Benz, Jeep and Porsche.

“Usually, cars from the Gedee Car Museum are not taken out in rallies anywhere. The MG TC was taken onto the road as the event was part of Coimbatore Vizha,” said M. Suresh, general manager of the museum.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran flagged off the rally featuring nearly 50 cars in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S.R. Senthilkumar and Rotarians Senthil Kumar, T. Kanagaraj, and Kaneshan of Rotary Coimbatore City.

The rally ended at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University where they were parked in front of the iconic administrative building where people thronged to have a close look at the classic cars and take photos of them.

Mr. Sameeran inaugurated a paralympics at Hindustan College of Arts and Science in the presence of Saraswathi Khannaiyann, managing trustee of Hindustan Institutions, Piyush Patwa of Rotary Coimbatore Central, Irfan of Rotary Texcity and members of the Young Indians (Yi).

According to the organisers, the paralympics was held to go well with the Vizha’s theme ‘for the people and by the people’. More than 100 differently abled children aged between 5 and 18 from various schools and over 50 adult para athletes took part in events such as discus throw, javelin throw, shotput and wheelchair running. Four teams of men and women participated in a sitting volleyball competition.