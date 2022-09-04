Vinayaka idols immersed in water bodies in Krishnagiri

Staff Reporter Krishnagiri
September 04, 2022 19:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Vinayaka idols being taken to KRP dam from Old Pet in Krishnagiri district for immersion on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Vinayaka idols installed by various Hindu outfits were immersed in water bodies in the district on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 2,000 idols were installed to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday. Various Hindu outfits, including the Hindu Munnani and the Vishva Hindu Parishad, installed around 500 idols in Hosur. On Sunday evening, the idols were taken to various bodies and immersed.

As part of security arrangements for the procession, 1,200 police personnel were deployed at Hosur to avert any untoward incidents.

Salem Range DIG, Praveen Kumar Abinapu inspected various places in Hosur before the rally.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At Krishnagiri town, Hindu outfits took the idols to KRP Dam for immersion from Old Pet..

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app