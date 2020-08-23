Vinayaka Chaturthi: 28 cases registered for violating govt. order

coimbatore

23 August 2020 22:03 IST

The police registered 28 cases against people who celebrated Vinayaka Chaturthi with public gatherings in violation of Government instructions and the direction of the Madras High Court regarding the celebrations.

While Coimbatore city police registered 25 cases, Coimbatore district (rural) police registered three cases under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act against persons who formed public gatherings and attempted to take out processions

In city limits, cases were registered against members of Hindu Munnani, Hindu Makkal Katchi, Bharat Sena, Akila Bharata Hanuman Sena, Swami Vivekanandar Peravai and Vishva Hindu Parishad. In Coimbatore rural, members of Hindu Munnani were booked by the Sulur and the Periyanaickenpalayam police for unlawful assembly.

At some places in the district, members of Hindu organisations installed idols by violating instructions by the Government. The police did not allow people to take out procession for the immersion of idols. They aided immersion of Ganesha idols by individuals.