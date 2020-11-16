‘Vetrivel Yatra’ to continue as scheduled: Murugan

Coimbatore

The ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ organised by the BJP’s State unit will continue as scheduled, said BJP State president L. Murugan here on Monday.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said the yatra was paused for the Deepavali festival and will resume on Tuesday when it will cover Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram. The yatra will reach Coimbatore on November 22, he said.

On the BJP leaders courting arrest during the yatra, he said that the police and the State government must take action on all those who violate the COVID-19 precautionary measures. Denying allegations that the yatra is a political initiative, he claimed that its purpose was to console those who were offended by the Kanda Shasti Kavacham controversy.

To a question about AIADMK’s mouthpiece Namadhu Amma criticising the yatra, Mr. Murugan said that he did not get a chance to read it.

The visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Chennai on November 21 will boost the morale of the party workers in the State, Mr. Murugan said. As many as 120 members, including industrialists joined the BJP in Coimbatore, he added.