VAO found dead in Namakkal

Staff Reporter NAMAKKAL
August 17, 2022 17:43 IST

A 48-year-old Village Administrative Officer (VAO) was found dead at his camp office in Mohanur taluk here on Wednesday.

Velmurugan of Pochampalli in Krishnagiri district was married and has two children. He was serving at the Andapuram village for the last three years.

In the morning, villagers found him lying dead at the office and alerted Mohanur police. The body was sent to the district headquarters hospital. Preliminary inquiries revealed that he died of heart attack.

