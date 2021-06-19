Vaccination to continue in Erode today: officials

ERODE

19 June 2021 22:59 IST

A total of 3,05,254 persons in the district were administered vaccines, so far, and the figure is expected to increase in the coming weeks as vaccine doses have started to arrive regularly here.

A total of 2,15,663 persons received Central-allocated vaccine, while 89,591 persons received State-allocated vaccine as on Saturday.

Currently, vaccination is done at 66 Primary Health Centres in rural areas and 10 Urban Primary Health Centres in the corporation limits.

Officials at the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said that 13,000 doses of Covishield were sent to all the centres in rural and urban areas on Saturday after which vaccination resumed. “Vaccination will continue on Sunday as vials will arrive any time”, they added.

A total of 4,449 persons are in home isolation. While the number of containment zones in rural areas is 346, it is 17 in urban areas. A total of 8,78,020 swab samples were tested in the district and the number of positive cases in a day had dropped to less than 1,000 cases after a month on Friday, officials said.