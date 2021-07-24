Vaccination drive for haemophiliacs at CMCH

Coimbatore Medical College Hospital Dean A. Nirmala (second left) monitoring the special COVID-19 vaccination camp for haemophiliacs held at the hospital on Friday.

A total of 350 persons will be covered during the five-day camp

The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital in association with the Haemophilia Society Coimbatore Chapter commenced a special COVID-19 vaccination drive for haemophiliacs in the district on Friday.

Dean A. Nirmala said that 50 persons suffering from haemophilia were administered Covaxin at the hospital on Friday.

As many as 350 haemophiliacs were identified across the district, out of which 250 were over 18 years of age.

The five-day vaccination drive, which will conclude on Wednesday, will cover 50 persons every day to ensure personal distancing norms, she said.

Haemophilia is a genetic disorder wherein the patients (haemophiliacs) lack sufficient clotting factor in their blood, leading to excessive bleeding even due to small cuts or scrapes.

Dr. Nirmala said as the haemophiliacs are likely to bleed during vaccination, they were administered anti-haemophila factor (AHF) injections prior to the vaccination to arrest the bleeding. Along with 50 beneficiaries suffering from haemophilia, their caretakers were also vaccinated during the camp, she added.

CMCH’s nodal officers for haemophilia A. Mangaiyarkarasi and M. Geethanjali, Head of the Department of Paediatrics V. Booma and members of the Haemophilia Society Coimbatore Chapter were present during the camp.