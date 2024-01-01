Unregulated fishing activities decrease nesting sites in Coimbatore tanks, allege conservationists

January 01, 2024 05:11 pm | Updated January 02, 2024 12:43 am IST - COIMBATORE

In recent months, fishing activities at Muthannankulam, encompassing Selvampathy and Kumaraswamy tanks, have triggered diverse opinions among stakeholders, due to the observed decrease in nesting sites for birds in these tanks.

Wildlife conservationists have expressed concern over potential threat to the ecosystem of the tanks and have pinned the blame on the lack of regulation by the local bodies, leading to an increase in fishing activities in Coimbatore.

“Since the start of the Smart Cities Mission (SCM) works, not only have the lakes shrunk in size but the number of birds that visit them for roosting and nesting have also decreased. Unregulated finishing activities such as docking of coracles/boats on the man-made islands and fishing close to them have damaged the nesting sites,” said Prasath Selvaraj, a Coimbatore-based biologist and researcher.

However, local fishermen said that their fishing practices were ecologically responsible and have been so for generations. “We ensure that fishing activities do not occur close to the nesting sites. We catch fish only in open waters. We are aware that only if the tanks’ ecosystem is preserved, can our business flourish,” said R. Arumugam, who sells Tilapia fish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conservationists argue that unchecked fishing could also disrupt ecological balance of these tanks, potentially harming avian species including Blue-tailed bee-eaters (migratory), Spot-billed Pelicans and Painted Storks, that visit the tanks throughout the year.

M. Balamurali, president of the Kovai Vatta Meenavar Kooturavu Sangam, emphasised, “Ukkadam tank (Big Tank), Narasampathy tank and Kurichi tank receive more birds than Muthannankulam, which is why fishing activities have several restrictions there. While we have also noticed the reduction in nesting space for birds, it is unrelated to fishing,” he said.

Besides unregulated fishing, conservationists have pointed out that the poor upkeep of nesting spots is a contributing factor to the decline in these spaces. “Anything man-made has to be maintained, but the authorities have neglected the tanks,” said M. Sudakaran, a bird-watcher and wildlife enthusiast. Additionally, the discharge of sewage into the tank is also cited as a reason for the decrease in nesting sites.

Mr. Selvaraj reiterated the need for a regulatory framework to be set in place by the local administration to ensure that anthropogenic activity in and around lakes is kept to the minimum.

However, fisherfolk believe that reconciling environmental preservation with the economic interests of local communities is the way to go. “Fishing is our only source of livelihood,” said A. Kannan, a fisherman.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT