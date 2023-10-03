ADVERTISEMENT

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman kickstarts Coimbatore visit with cleanliness drive

October 03, 2023 10:27 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - COIMBATORE

Ms. Sitharaman is on a two-day visit to Coimbatore; the cleaning drive was organised by Canara Bank and the State Level Bankers’ Committee of Indian Overseas Bank

The Hindu Bureau

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took part in a cleanliness drive in Coimbatore on Tuesday | Photo Credit: Periasamy M

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, participated in a cleanliness drive organised by Canara Bank and the State Level Bankers’ Committee of Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), in Coimbatore on Tuesday, under the Swachh Bharat campaign of the Centre.

Ms. Sitharaman, along with Vivek Joshi, secretary, Department of Financial Services, is on a two-day visit to the city to attend a series of pre-planned events. The Minister spoke to officials of the two banks and proceeded to clean Bharathi Colony Road in Peelamedu, where the drive was conducted. Sanitation workers from the Coimbatore Corporation and bank staff joined her.

Under their Corporate Social Responsibilty (CSR) initiatives, Canara Bank and IOB presented cheques of ₹10 lakh and ₹5 lakh respectively to S. Selvasurabhi, Deputy Commissioner of the Coimbatore Corporation.

The Minister concluded the day’s first event by interacting with students of the Gopal Naidu Higher Secondary School in Peelamedu. She spoke about India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission and presented a spacecraft model to the students.

