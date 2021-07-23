Udumalpet Vet college construction to be completed by 2022, says TN Minister

Tiruppur

23 July 2021 13:07 IST

Minister for Information and Publicity, M.P. Saminathan inspected construction work at the college on Thursday evening, a press release said

Construction work for the Veterinary College and Research Institute (VC&RI) near Udumalpet in Tiruppur district will be completed by the end of 2022, said Minister for Information and Publicity, M.P. Saminathan. The Minister inspected the ongoing construction work at Pannaikinaru village in Udumalpet taluk on Thursday.

According to a press release, Mr. Saminathan said that the VC&RI will sprawl across 40.92 acres and is being constructed at a cost of ₹82.13 crores. The college will comprise eight blocks which will include a livestock autopsy centre, a veterinary hospital, an integrated livestock farm complex, hostel buildings and a canteen, the release said.

Classes for first-year students will be conducted at the premises of a private school on Udumalpet-Palladam Road for this academic year and the classes will continue in the new VC&RI building from next year, Mr. Saminathan said.

Meanwhile, the Minister also inspected other work in the district such as flyover construction work at Anaipalayam, railway overbridge construction work at Mannarai and Vavipalayam and the construction of an auditorium and multi-level vehicle parking buildings within Tiruppur Corporation limits under the Smart Cities Mission on Thursday evening. District Collector S. Vineeth and other officials were present with Mr. Saminathan during the inspections, according to the release.