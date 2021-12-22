Two women held for theft in Annur

Coimbatore

22 December 2021 20:14 IST

The Annur police arrested two women on charges of stealing a bag containing ₹ 30,000 from an Erode native on Tuesday.

The arrested have been identified as S. Bhuvaneshwari (25) and R. Muthumari (21), both residents of Kullakkapalayam near Pollachi. The police said the women stole the bag of S. Thangamani (45) of Nambiyur in Erode when she was waiting at Annur bus stand.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Thangamani raised an alarm and the public managed to catch the women. They were handed over to the Annur police.