Two trains between Tirunelveli, Mettupalayam to stop at Podanur Jn

August 04, 2022 16:59 IST

Tirunelveli – Mettupalayam Weekly Special Train (06030) and Mettupalayam – Tirunelveli Weekly Special Train (06029) have been provided a stoppage at Podanur Junction railway station from August 5, according to the Salem Division of the Southern Railway.

