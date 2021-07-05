Two policemen transferred to armed reserve

Erode

05 July 2021 22:43 IST

Two policemen, who reportedly received bribe money through an online payment system from a motorist for releasing a vehicle smuggling liquor bottles, were transferred to the district armed reserve police here.

All the Tasmac shops were closed in the district due to total lockdown in May-June and till July 4 while shops remain open in Karnataka. Hence, to prevent smuggling of liquor bottles from Karnataka to the district through the inter-State border at Hasanur, additional police personnel were posted there and vehicles were subject to checks round-the-clock.

On July 2, a car from Karnataka was intercepted at Hasanur check post and Special Sub-Inspector Vadivel and constable Chandramohan found liquor bottles in the vehicle. It is said that the two policemen seized the bottles while they allegedly received bribe money and did not seize the car which was then allowed to proceed. As the district police received complaints, Superintendent of Police V. Sasi Mohan transferred both the personnel to the armed reserve police. He said that an inquiry is being conducted and based on the report, further action will be initiated.

