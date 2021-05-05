Two murdered near Sulur

COIMBATORE

Two persons were murdered in a fight between two groups near Sulur here on Tuesday.

The police said M. Vasanth (30) from Kakkan Nagar near Singanallur and his relative Mahesh succumbed to stab injuries they suffered in a fight with another group at Bharathipuram near Sulur.

According to the police, Vasanth, Mahesh and Prem were confronted by their relative Saravanan of Bharathipuram and four others at Palapalayam around 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday. The five men, including Saravanan’s brother Sathish, assaulted the trio.

Mahesh had picked up a quarrel with Saravanan, also his relative, late on Monday suspecting that the latter was involved in the pelting of stones at his house. As a retaliation, Saravanan, Sathish, Hari, Dinesh and Srinath waylaid the two-wheeler travelled by Vasanth, Mahesh and Prem on Tuesday morning and assaulted them. While Vasanth died on the spot, Mahesh succumbed to injuries later.

The Sulur police have apprehended all the five accused. Saravanan, who was injured in the assault, was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.