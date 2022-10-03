Two motorists killed in accident at Salem

The duo who suffered critical injuries on Sunday evening died later at night

The Hindu Bureau Salem
October 03, 2022 13:40 IST

Two motorists were killed in a road accident that took place on Sunday.

According to the police, R. Raman (58) of Echampatti near Seeliampatti who was a farmer was returning to his village from Attur in his motorcycle on Sunday evening.

While he was travelling at Kallathu Palam in Kattukottai Road his bike collided with another bike that came from the opposite direction.

During the accident, the Mr. Raman and E. Kalaiyarasan (27) of Muniappan Kovil Street in Attur who was driving the other bike sustained serious injuries and were admitted to Attur Government Hospital, and later they were referred to Salem Government Hospital.

Later at night, the duo succumbed to injuries. The Attur Rural Police registered a case in this regard and are investigating.

