Two more accused arrested in Palladam gang-rape case

03 October 2020 14:51 IST

The two men were arrested around 3 a.m. on Saturday, and the police are on the look out for one more member of the gang, who is absconding

The Palladam All Women Police arrested two more accused in the Palladam gang-rape case in the early hours of Saturday.

Rajeshkumar, 23, and Damodaran, 22, were nabbed by the police at around 3 a.m. on Saturday, top sources at the Tiruppur District Police said.

On September 28, a five-member gang near Palladam in Tiruppur district raped a 22-year-old woman hailing from Darrang district in Assam. The victim, who was staying in Coimbatore, had visited Palladam to meet Rajeshkumar, as he had allegedly assured to help her find a job. His younger brother Raju, 21, under the pretence of dropping her at a bus stop on his two-wheeler, took her to a deserted plot where he and four of his acquaintances gang-raped her, according to the police.

Based on the victim's complaint, the Palladam All Women Police registered a case against Rajeshkumar and the five-member gang. On Wednesday, Raju along with Kavinkumar, 23, and Anbu, 21, were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

As of Saturday, one more accused who was part of the gang is absconding, and efforts to nab him are on, the sources said.