Two held with fake currency notes

17 October 2020 00:29 IST

ERODE

Two persons, who circulated counterfeit currencies were arrested by the police here on Friday.

Advertising

Advertising

On Thursday night, two persons, M. Satheesh (23) and S. Soundarrajan (20), both from Manickampalayam, gave four ₹500 notes at the eatery located inside the Tasmac outlet at Narayanavalasu on Nasiyanur Road and attempted to purchase snacks. Balu, working at the shop, found the currencies to be fake and alerted Erode North Police Station. When Balu questioned the two, both fled the shop. Later, the police picked up the two.

Inquiries revealed that the duo did not have money to spend and hence made colour photocopies of currencies by watching videos in social media. They had photo copied denominations of ₹500, ₹200 and ₹100 notes and tried their hands at the shop. The police seized colour printers, fake currencies, a two-wheeler and a car.

A case under Sections 489 (B) (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency notes or bank notes) and 489 (C) (possession of forged or counterfeit currency notes or bank notes) of IPC was registered. Both were arrested and produced in the court and lodged at prison.