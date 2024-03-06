Two drug peddlers in Erode detained under Goondas act

March 06, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - ERODE

District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara invoked provisions of the Goondas Act against two recently arrested for selling psychotropic drugs.

On February 2, 2024, Chithode police arrested S. Dhinesh alias Dhinesh Kumar, (32) of Karungalpalayam and P. Bharathkumar, (32) of Rajasthan, for selling drugs in the form of tablets to college students. To prevent such incidents, Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar instructed the Collector to detain the two under the Act.

The Collector invoked the act and copies were served to the two lodged at the district prison at Gobichettipalayam. They were later shifted to the Coimbatore Central Prison. The district police, in a press release, warned of severe action against persons involved in such acts.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT