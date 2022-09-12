Two drown in separate incidents in Salem

Staff Reporter Salem
September 12, 2022 18:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Two boys drowned in a lake and in a river in separate incidents on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, A. Naveen (16) of Mettukadu near Magudanchavadi was a plus-one student studying in a government school at Perumagoundampatti. On Sunday afternoon, he went to Nambiyampatti Lake along with his friends. While his friends swam from one bank of the lake to the other, Naveen reached the middle of the lake and drowned. The villagers recovered the body from the lake and informed Magudanchavadi police.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Likewise, G. Vasanth (12) of Nehru Nagar near Omalur was playing near the Sarabanga River on Sunday evening when he accidentally fell into the river. As the water flow was high, the boy was washed away. The Omalur Fire and Rescue Service personnel searched for the boy, but could not find him. On Monday, the fire fighters resumed the search and recovered the body.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app