ADVERTISEMENT

Two die in accident in Salem

April 09, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two people died in an accident near Attur on Monday evening.

B. Rajiv Gandhi (39) of Ariyalur and his friends S. Karthick (29), Navaneethakrishnan (23), S. Chinnappan (40), and N. Sakthivel (20) of Ariyalur, and K. Parthiban (23) of Krishnagiri, were returning from a function at Attur in Salem in a car driven by Chinnappan. They had reached Attur on the Salem-Chennai National Highway, when Chinnappan lost control of the car, hit the center median, and plunged into a roadside pit. Rajiv Gandhi and Karthick died on the spot, while the others were were admitted to Attur Government Hospital with serious injuries. Attur Town police registered a case and are investigating further.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US