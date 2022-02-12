Two-day bird census begins in Tiruppur

Forest Department personnel engaged in bird census at Nanjayaran tank near Tiruppur on Saturday.

The Forest Department on Saturday started a two-day bird census across 10 locations in Tiruppur district to enumerate and identity various species of birds, including the migratory birds that visit the water bodies.

According to Tiruppur Forest Range Officer S. Senthilkumar, the census would be carried out at nine tanks in Tiruppur Forest Range — Nanjarayan, Chinnandipalayam, Manikkapuram, Ramiyampalayam, Sangamamkulam, Sevur, Semmandampalayam, Thamaraikulam and Samalapuram tanks. The census would also be carried out at Uppar Dam in Kangeyam Forest Range.

Around 50 personnel from the Forest Department and members of environment NGOs have been engaged in the bird census, Mr. Senthilkumar said.

The bird census will continue on Sunday under the supervision of S.N. Thejasvi, Deputy Director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (Udumalpet) and District Forest Officer, he added.