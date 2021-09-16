Two child labourers rescued in Salem

SALEM

16 September 2021 22:04 IST

Two child labourers, who were working at a silver jewellery manufacturing unit near Thiruvagoundanur, were rescued by district administration on Wednesday.

According to officials, the 17-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl, both from Salem, were employed as bonded labourers by Ganeshan to clear loans taken by the children’s parents. On Wednesday, the boy’s mother lodged a complaint complained with District Collector and action was initiated immediately.

According to officials, the children were shifted to the government home and action has been initiated against the unit owner.

Advertising

Advertising