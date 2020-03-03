Two arrested for sexual assault on minors

Coimbatore

03 March 2020 00:25 IST

The police arrested two persons for sexually assaulting and impregnating two minor girls in separate incidents.

In the first case, the All Women Police Station (AWPS), Thudiyalur, arrested an 18-year-old youth for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl by promising to marry her. The arrested has been identified as S. Duraisamy of a village near Karamadai. The police said the accused sexually assaulted the girl in a plantation at Sakthi Nagar near Kanuvai Palayam early in January, following which she conceived.

The girl informed the incident to her mother on February 29 and a complaint was lodged with the police.

Advertising

Advertising

The youth was arrested for offences under Sections 5 (l) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) and 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In another incident, the AWPS, Coimbatore West, arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly married a minor girl and impregnated her.

The arrested has been identified as a resident of Olympus who hails from Bhavani.

According to the police, a 15-year-old girl from Bhavani, whom the accused knew, allegedly eloped with him about a year ago. She married the man and gave birth to a child at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Sunday. The hospital authorities found that the girl was a minor and they informed the police which led to the arrest of the accused.