Two arrested for attempting to murder UP native in Coimbatore

The R.S. Puram police in Coimbatore have arrested two persons on charges of attempting to murder a man hailing from Uttar Pradesh in the city late on Sunday.

R. Prakash (27), a resident of M.G.R. Nagar at Seeranaickenpalayam, and his relative aged 17 from Rajan Colony at Seeranaickenpalayam were arrested for attempting to murder R. Sesanth (33).

The police said Mr. Sesanth had been residing at Rajan Colony, near the house of the second accused, and doing carpentry works along with his relatives.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11.45 p.m. on Sunday. The second accused went to the house of the complainant, allegedly after the latter showed obscene gestures to his sister, and quarrelled with him. The complainant claimed that he was an active member of a political party and intimidated the minor boy, said the police.

After learning about the incident, Prakash also rushed to the complainant’s house and the duo assaulted him with a wooden log. The accused escaped from the house when the relatives of the complainant came to his help.

The injured man was rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The police arrested the accused on Monday and they were remanded in judicial custody.

