TWAD Board expedites measures to complete Pilloor-III project in Coimbatore by March 2023

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board is carrying out works for the Pilloor-III drinking water scheme on Thadagam Road in the city on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S. SIVA SARAVANAN

Residents of Coimbatore city can heave a sigh of relief for next summer as the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) is gearing up to complete the Pilloor - III drinking water supply project by the end of March 2023.

The project was taken up at ₹779 crore under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme to meet the drinking water needs of the fast-growing city, said an official from the TWAD Board.

On Sunday, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary Shiv Das Meena, accompanied by Collector G.S. Sameeran and Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, inspected the ongoing works at Thandiperumalpuram where a water treatment plant was constructed at ₹104. 90 crore to treat 178 mld of water. The officials also inspected the construction of a pumping station nearby at ₹134 crore.

Mr. Prathap told The Hindu, “More than three-fourth of the works in the water treatment plant and pumping station are completed. The construction of a 900-metre tunnel in Kattanmalai is nearing completion.”

The Commissioner also said the Corporation was getting the required amount of 274.72 mld of water for the city. The distribution loss hampered the water supply frequency and steps would be taken to address it. With the completion of the Pilloor - III scheme by the end of March 2023, the civic body would get an additional 178 mld of water, and supply issues would be streamlined.