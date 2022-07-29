Tusker found dead near Valparai in Coimbatore district

July 29, 2022 23:42 IST

A male elephant was found dead in the Valparai forest range of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve here on Friday.

The carcass was found near an unused factory within Iyerpadi section of Valparai range by the field staff.

It is suspected that the elephant might have had a fatal fall, possibly in a fight with another elephant, as the carcass was found at the base of a steep slope. The Department said that the elephant could have died a week ago.

While a portion of the elephant’s neck was found scavenged, both tusks and tooth were found intact.