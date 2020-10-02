Turmeric worth ₹491 crore transacted through regulated markets

ERODE

02 October 2020 19:37 IST

A total of 77,382 tonnes of turmeric valued at ₹491 crore was transacted through 37 regulated markets functioning under nine market committees during 2019-20, said Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Agricultural Production Commissioner and Principal Secretary, Agriculture, Government of Tamil Nadu, through digital conference.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Erode, organised the second edition of PonManjal, “CII Turmeric Conclave 2020” from September 30 to October 2 through a virtual platform in which eminent personalities spoke.

Speaking at the conclave, Mr. Bedi said that turmeric grown in the State had good demand due to its high curcumin content and pointed out the opportunities for the product at the global market. He said that a special centre for turmeric in Erode district that will be established at ₹3 crore will strengthen the sector and enhance production and help the growers to increase their income.

Hari K Thiagarajan, Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu State Council and Executive Director, Thiagarajar Mills Private Limited, mentioned that the presence of natural component curcumin in turmeric has strong antiviral properties that can help in eliminating certain viruses amid COVID-19 pandemic. He also mentioned about the challenges faced by turmeric farmers due to fluctuation in market price and creating proper market linkages.

D. Venkateswaran, Chairman, CII Turmeric Conclave 2020 and Past Chairman, CII Erode and Managing Partner, Venbro Polymers, highlighted the need to adopt improved handling of turmeric to ensure value benefits for all stakeholders in the supply chain. V. Panneer Selvam, Chairman, CII Erode and Director, Arasan Eye Hospital proposed a vote of thanks.

The three-day event focused on segregating and cleaning, packaging equipment, quality assessment, warehousing, pest and rodent control, e-Auctioning versus e-Tender, e-NAM and policy approaches to safeguard India’s position.