Trains to run on diverted route

20 October 2021 00:34 IST

Since engineering works are being carried out for commissioning of double lines between Bhalwani – Washimbe railway stations in Daund – Kurduvadi section of Solapur Division in Central Railway, traffic blocks have been imposed and the following train services are diverted as given below.

A press release from Salem Railway Division said that Train No. 06339 Mumbai CSMT – Nagercoil Junction special train, scheduled to leave Mumbai CSMT on October 19, 20, 21, 23, 26 and 27 and run through Thane, Pune, Solapur, Wadi, Guntakal, Katpadi, Tirupattur, Salem, Karur and Dindigul, will be diverted to run through Thane, Panvel, Madgaon, Mangalore Junction, Palakkad, Erode, Namakkal and Dindigul.

Train No. 06352 Nagercoil Junction – Mumbai CSMT special train, scheduled to leave Nagercoil Junction on October 21 and 24 and run via Tiruchi, Villupuram, Renigunta, Wadi, Solapur and Thane, will be diverted to run via Tiruchi, Erode, Palakkad, Shoranur, Mangalore Junction, Madgaon, Panvel and Thane.

Train No.01201 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Madurai special train, scheduled to leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on October 20 and 27 and run via Pune, Solapur, Wadi, Renigunta, Villupuram and Tiruchi, will be diverted to run via Roha, Madgaon, Mangalore Junction, Palakkad, Erode and Tiruchi.

Train No.01202 Madurai – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special train, scheduled to leave Madurai on October 22 and run via Tiruchi, Villupuram, Renigunta, Wadi, Solapur and Pune, will be diverted to run via Tiruchi, Erode, Palakkad, Mangalore Junction, Madgaon and Roha, the release added.