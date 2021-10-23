COIMBATORE

23 October 2021 23:37 IST

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University will conduct a training on ‘Value-added products from tomato and noni’ on October 26 and 27. A release from the university said the training would cover processing of tomato and noni into various value-added products, packaging technologies among others.

Those interested should pay ₹1,770 and contact the Professor and Head, Centre for Post-Harvest Technology, Agricultural Engineering College and Research Institute at the university for more details.

