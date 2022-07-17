Training held for Corporation officials in Coimbatore

July 17, 2022 18:01 IST

The Coimbatore Corporation organised a two-day training programme for engineers and town planning officials at Tamil Nadu Institute of Urban Studies here on Saturday.

The programme focused on Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules and Solid Waste Management. A training manual was released by Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap.

He said this would act as a refreshment for the officials and to know about the estimates and the tender procedures. This training would improve the efficiency of the officials in service delivery to the citizens, he added.

Professors from the Tamil Nadu Institute of Urban Studies conducted lectures about the good and successful practices. As many as 52 officials from the Corporation participated in the training.