Train to be short terminated

22 January 2022 00:07 IST

In view of track renewal works between Tiruchi Fort and Tiruchi Junction railway stations, Train No.16844 Palakkad Town – Tiruchi Junction daily train will be short terminated at Tiruchi Fort railway station.

A release from Salem Railway Division said that the train, scheduled to leave Palakkad Town railway station at 6.30 a.m. on January 22, 27, 29 and on February 3 and 5 and run via Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Karur, will be short terminated at Tiruchi Fort railway station.

The train will not run from Tiruchi Fort to Tiruchi Junction on the given dates.

