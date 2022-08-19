Traffic to resume at Kollampalayam underpass from September 1

Staff Reporter ERODE
August 19, 2022 17:49 IST

Renovation work in progress at the railway underpass at Kollampalayam in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

With 80% of the works aimed at smooth flow of vehicles at the railway underpass in Kollampalayam over and the remaining work expected to be completed soon, traffic is expected to resume from September 1.

Water logging was a major problem in the underpass located on the Erode – Palani road connecting Kalaimadu Silai and Kollampalayam. The State Highways Department proposed to rectify the problem and the works began on June 19, 2022.

The damaged concrete floor of the approach road to the underpass in one stretch was removed, drainage channels were desilted and the floor was re-laid. An engineer said that works were also carried out to prevent water stagnation at the subway. After the works were completed, the stretch was opened a week ago and vehicles from Kalaimadu Silai to Kollampalayam started using it, he added.

Likewise, the work to replace the concrete floor in another stretch of the approach road is expected to be completed in a week. Retaining walls along both the stretches were trimmed as it helped to extend the road space by one metre on both the stretches. “The road width was increased from nine metre to 10 metres,” said an engineer.

Sources in the Department said that though works were proposed to be completed at ₹50 lakh, the cost had gone up additionally by ₹15 lakh to ₹30 lakh. “Works were carried out in full swing right from day one and the contractor will be paid fully,” they added.

Officials said that a proposal to establish another subway near the Kollampalayam underpass was in progress and work has begun to prepare a detailed project report for the same. “It may take another two years for the subway to come up,” they added.

