Tomato prices skyrocket in districts as rain hits supply

24 November 2021 21:45 IST

It is sold between ₹80 and ₹100 a kg in wholesale markets in Erode and Salem

Due to drop in the arrival of tomatoes to the wholesale markets, the price has increased and fine quality tomatoes are sold between ₹ 80 and ₹100 a kg on Wednesday.

Rain in the past one-and-half- months in the production areas led to a drop in the arrival of tomatoes to the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market at VOC Park Ground. Usually, 5,000 boxes, each weighing 15 kg of tomatoes, arrive from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and from Talavadi in the district. “In the first week of November, less than 3,000 boxes arrived in the market every day. But, now less than 2,000 boxes arrive”, said a wholesaler. He said that a box costs ₹ 1,200 now and expressed hope that price may not go up in the coming days. “The festival and wedding season has ended and the demand has also dropped”, he added.

Farmers in Talavadi said that they are able to sell tomatoes at ₹ 60 a kg which is the highest price they have been getting in recent years. “Price of tomato depends on variety, quality and size,” they said and expect the same price to prevail for another three weeks.

Likewise, traders in Shevapet vegetable market in Salem city said that fine quality tomatoes are sold for ₹80 to ₹100 a kg while the second quality tomato is sold at ₹ 60 a kg. “The quality of tomato due to rain is very poor and due to wastage we also face loss”, a trader said. Meanwhile, farmers in Attur region said that incessant rain had affected the crop badly and sought compensation.