TNSTC operated over 150 buses to clear holiday rush in Coimbatore

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation operated over 150 special buses from Coimbatore to Erode and Tiruppur to Madurai, Trichy, Theni, Salem and Chennai on August 13 and 14 to clear extra rush due to continuous holidays. ADVERTISEMENT

