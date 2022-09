TNPSC coaching for aspirants in Krishnagiri

A free coaching for TNPSC field surveyor-cum assistant draughtsman 2022 exams is scheduled to be conducted here by the District Industries Centre on September 23.  The TNPSC has announced 1,089 vacancies. According to the administration, applicants may avail the coaching session at 10 a.m at the District Industries Centre. For further details, contact 04342-296188. ADVERTISEMENT

