TNAU to conduct training on beekeeping on May 6

May 02, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, will be conducting a training on beekeeping at the Department of Agricultural Entomology on May 6.

Hands-on training will be imparted on identification of bee species and social organisation of bees; rearing Indian bees in boxes; general and seasonal management; bee forage, yield increase of crops through cross pollination; honey extraction; and enemies and diseases of bees and their management.

Aspiring participants are expected to be present at 9 a.m. with ID proof and remit the training fee of ₹590 on the day of training. For details, contact Professor and Head, Department of Entomology, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, Phone: 0422-6611214; E-mail: entomology@tnau.ac.in.

