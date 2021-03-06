TNAU Botanical Garden reopens after renovation

The newly renovated TNAU Botanical Garden that was reopened to public.

Coimbatore

06 March 2021 01:23 IST

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has reopened its Botanical Garden after renovation. A release from the university said the 113-year-old tropical botanical garden spread over 47.70 acres was the second largest in the State after the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam. The release said the garden had about 800 species and varieties of plants representing 70 natural orders embellishing the garden.

The plant wealth in the garden were flowering and foliage trees, flowering and foliage climbers and creepers, flowering and foliage shrubs, flowering annuals, cut flowers, cacti and succulents, ferns, palms, cycads and lawn grasses. The garden also had exclusive collection of jasmine, rose, tuberose, crossandra, anthurium, orchids, chrysanthemum, bougainvillea, hibiscus, nerium, among others.

The release also said that the university had established a herbal garden and an aroma garden, upgraded the children’s park, set up rabbit and bird-rearing cages for educational purposes and erected aesthetically designed solar panel lighting systems. The university had also installed informative signages to guide visitors through the garden, where it had labelled all plants and trees using QR coding system.

Advertising

Advertising