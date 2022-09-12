T.N. Federation of Power Looms Associations to take up the issue of power tariff hike with CM

Power tariff hike is to affect six lakh power looms in Tamil Nadu, that provide jobs directly and indirectly to 30 lakh people

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
September 12, 2022 12:50 IST

Representational image | Photo Credit: SRIRAM M.A.

Citing that hike in power tariff by 31% will affect functioning of power looms in the State, Tamil Nadu Federation of Power Looms Associations has decided to take up the issue with the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and urge him to withdraw the hike.

A release from the federation said: “When the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) proposed to hike the tariff, the members of the federation met the chairman of TNERC and submitted a petition.

They also met Minister for Electricity V. Senthilbalaji and urged him not to go ahead with the proposed hike. The members also took part in the public hearings held at Chennai and Coimbatore and opposed the hike”. They also met the Chief Minister during his visit to Tiruppur last month and urged him not to increase the power tariff.

“Despite all our requests, power tariff was hiked by ₹1.47 per unit now,” the release said and added that the hike would push the power loom units across the State towards closure. Thousands of textile units are dependent on power looms and they will be forced to move to other States, the release further stated.

The release said the sector was already facing challenges due to fluctuation in price of yarn and the hike in power tariff would further affect the sector. It added that members would take up the issue with the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Federation members said there were about six lakh power looms in Tamil Nadu, providing jobs directly and indirectly to 30 lakh people.

