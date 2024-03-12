T.N. Combined Development and Building Rules amended

March 12, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

For those constructing a new building and requiring an electricity connection, a completion certificate is not mandatory if the number of dwelling units is eight or less or the building occupies a maximum of 750 sq.mt area, according to the amended Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules.

In a notification dated March 11, 2024, the Department of Housing and Urban Development said that earlier, exemption from completion certificate was granted to building not exceeding three dwelling units or 750 sq.mt. It is now amended to eight dwelling units or 750 sq.mt.

According to K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, the Department of Housing and Urban Development has changed the rules framed by the Department of Municipal Administration. It is learnt that the Municipal Administration Department is also working on certain amendments. All the amendments should come from the Department that framed the rules, he pointed out.

Further, the mention of eight dwelling or 750 sq.mt only leads to confusion since there is no clarity on buildings that have more than eight dwelling units and the total area is only 750 sq.mt or if the number of dwelling units is eight, but the area occupied is greater. The order should have mentioned eight dwelling units not exceeding 750 sq.mt. Also, there is no mention about exemptions about smaller commercial buildings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The consumer organisation will study the notification and take it up legally, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.