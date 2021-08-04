Tiruppur GMCH gets human milk bank

Breast milk packets being donated during the inauguration of the human milk bank at the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruppur on Monday.

Tiruppur

04 August 2021 00:04 IST

It has a capacity to store 1,000 litres

A human milk bank with a capacity of 1,000 litres was inaugurated at the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Tiruppur on Monday.

The milk bank, which was set up in collaboration with Rotary Avinashi East and NGO Achintya, was inaugurated by the hospital’s Dean-cum-Special Officer R. Murugesan.

Breastfeeding Week

President of Rotary Avinashi East Vichitra Senthilkumar said the inauguration was done to mark the World Breastfeeding Week observed from August 1 to 7. Rotary Avinashi East sponsored the equipment and will look after the logistics to safely transport breast milk from donors to the hospital, she said.

Advertising

Advertising

“We are planning to conduct awareness programmes to encourage donation of human milk,” Ms. Vichitra said, adding that such awareness events will be held at the primary health centres in Udumalpet and Avinashi in Tiruppur district to encourage lactating mothers from rural areas to donate milk.

Priya Visuvasam, nodal officer for the Special Newborn Care Unit at GMCH, Tiruppur, said the human milk bank will help in streamlining the supply for babies that were preterm, abandoned or whose mothers could not breastfeed due to medical issues in the hospital.

“As of now, we require about 500 ml to one litre [human] milk per day,” she noted, adding that the donated human milk will be stored for up to six months using the equipment at the milk bank.