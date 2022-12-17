Tiruppur court orders deportation of guest worker from Bangladesh

December 17, 2022 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Principal District and Sessions Court in Tiruppur on Friday ordered deportation of a guest worker from Bangladesh who was staying in the city without having proper travel documents.

District Public Prosecutor S. Kangasabapathy said S. Shimul Gazi, 29, M. Mohammed Saiful Islam, 40, and J. Mannan Mollal, 31, were staying in a rented house in Ammapalayam in Tiruppur City.

They told the house owner that they were from Bangladesh and working in a private mill. When the owner asked them to show their travel documents, they refrained and said they submitted the documents to their company.

At this juncture, a quarrel erupted between them, and the house owner lodged a complaint with the Thirumuruganpoondi police station. They were booked under the sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946, on June 2021.

On Friday, Principal District and Sessions Judge Swarnam J. Natarajan pronounced the verdict in which Shimul Gazi and Mannan Mollal were found possessing valid travel documents, and they were acquitted, said the Public Prosecutor.

He also added Mohammed Saiful Islam, who travelled without proper travel documents, was convicted. He would be treated as a victim as per guidelines of the Union of India and would be placed under detention at Puzhal Central Prison till the process of deportation to Bangladesh got completed, the Judge said in his order.

