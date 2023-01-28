Tiruppur city police issue clarification on video clip that went viral on social media

January 28, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Tiruppur City Police on Friday issued a clarification on a video of a clash between two groups that was circulated widely on social media.

The police said that the incident happened on January 14, 2023. Two guest workers went to a tea shop at Thilagar Nagar near 15 Velampalayam in the city and engaged in an argument with another group that was smoking inside the shop.

Both the sides called their friends to the spot, and picked a quarrel. Meanwhile, 15 Velampalayam police rushed to the spot and settled the issue amicably. The video of two groups chasing each other went viral on social media.

The city police issued a clarification on Friday regarding the video that no one was injured in the clash and no complaint was received. The police added that it was not a clash between guest workers and the locals, as shared on social media, and the matter was under further investigation.