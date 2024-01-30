ADVERTISEMENT

Tirunelveli-Mettupalayam special train service period extended

January 30, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has announced continuity in the running of weekly special trains between Tirunelveli and Mettupalayam via Tenkasi and Rajapalayam.

The service period of these special trains has been extended till March 31, a press release said.

The Tirunelveli Junction - Mettupalayam Weekly Special Train (No.06030) departs at 7 p.m. on Sundays and reaches the destination at 7.30 a.m. the following day. The Mettupalayam - Tirunelveli Junction Weekly Special Train (No.06029) depart at 7.45 p.m. on Mondays and reach the destination at 7.45 a.m. the following day, the press release said.

The train will have stoppages at Pollachi Junction and Kinattukkadavu in Palakkad Division, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Local holiday on Feb. 2 in Tiruppur district

The Tiruppur district administration has announced a local holiday for all government offices and educational institutions on February 2 in view of the consecration of Arulmigu Avinashilingeswarar Temple in Avinashi. To attend to emergency requirements, the treasury and sub-treasuries will function with limited staff. In lieu of the holiday, February 3 will be a working day, Collector T. Christuraj said in a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US