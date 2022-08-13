TIIC to conduct special campaign for MSME in Salem from August 17

Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) will conduct a special campaign for MSMEs here from August 17 to September 2 at its office in Swarnapuri.

In a release, District Collector S. Karmegam said TIIC has been a pioneer in the development of the industry by providing financial assistance for numerous industries/service related units with the support of the State Government. The TIIC provided financial assistance to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), services sector under various special schemes to set up new industries, service oriented units for the purpose of new establishment or expansion of existing units and diversifying their products.

A detailed presentation on the special features of various schemes of TIIC, Central and State government grants, and the New Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS) with a 25% investment subsidy up to ₹Rs. 1.50 crore will be given at this campaign. Loan applications submitted during this campaign will be given a 50% discount on the investment fee. Existing and new entrepreneurs are requested to use this opportunity to avail loans and investment subsidies/interest subvention grants. For further details, contact: 94443-96850 and 94443-96809, Mr. Karmegam said.