TIIC to conduct special campaign for MSME in Salem from August 17

Staff Reporter
August 13, 2022 17:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) will conduct a special campaign for MSMEs here from August 17 to September 2 at its office in Swarnapuri.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a release, District Collector S. Karmegam said TIIC has been a pioneer in the development of the industry by providing financial assistance for numerous industries/service related units with the support of the State Government. The TIIC provided financial assistance to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), services sector under various special schemes to set up new industries, service oriented units for the purpose of new establishment or expansion of existing units and diversifying their products.

 A detailed presentation on the special features of various schemes of TIIC, Central and State government grants, and the New Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS) with a 25% investment subsidy up to ₹Rs. 1.50 crore will be given at this campaign. Loan applications submitted during this campaign will be given a 50% discount on the investment fee. Existing and new entrepreneurs are requested to use this opportunity to avail loans and investment subsidies/interest subvention grants. For further details, contact: 94443-96850 and 94443-96809, Mr. Karmegam said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app