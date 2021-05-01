Three-tier security at Govt. College of Technology

Coimbatore

01 May 2021 23:57 IST

The police have tightened security in the city in view of the counting of votes on Sunday and the total lockdown.

The counting centre at the Government College of Technology (GCT) remained under three-tier security, which was in place from April 6.

More than 300 personnel from the local police, Tamil Nadu Special Police, Armed Reserve and Central armed paramilitary forces made the security cover at the counting centre.

Police Commissioner S. Davidson Devasirvatham visited the counting centre and reviewed the security arrangements.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) G. Stalin said that entry to the counting centre will be strictly based on Election Commission of India (ECI) norms. Other directions of the ECI including the the ban of victory procession will also be adhered to, he said.

According to the official, counting tables for each constituency will be covered by a set of 26 surveillance cameras. The counting tables of Kavundampalayam constituency, which has the highest number of voters, will be covered by 32 cameras.

Mr. Stalin said that 1,600 police personnel will be on duty across the city on counting day which couples with the Sunday lockdown.

Vehicles plying for emergency and exempted services including vehicles of the police, medical professionals involved in COVID-19 management, election officials, candidates, agents and media persons will be permitted.